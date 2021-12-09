Near-Record Highs Thursday and Friday

Thursday will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s! OKC will test the record high of 74 degrees, set in 2015. Winds will be variable at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be cloudy and mild, for this time of year, with lows near 50 degrees. An isolated shower is possibly early Friday. OKC will test the record high again tomorrow – 75 degrees, set in 1996. Winds will be strong out of the southwest at 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph, causing extreme fire danger. A cold front will sweep across the state Friday evening and strong north winds will follow. Wind chills will drop to the teens Saturday morning and afternoon highs will only climb to the 40s.