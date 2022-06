After a mild start, we will see near-record highs today.

After 650+ days of not seeing a high above 100° (Friday was officially 99°), that streak looks like it will end at 666 days.

Today will be sunny, hot and windy. We will see near-record high temperatures today.

I’m also tracking some showers and storms this afternoon and tonight, mainly across Northern and Northwestern Oklahoma.

The cold front tonight will drop our highs into the 80’s as we head into next week.