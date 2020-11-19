Near record warmth ends the week, rain and thunder for the weekend

Thursday afternoon’s highs surged to the upper 70s, just a few degrees away from the day’s record of 82° set back in 1898!

With winds still in place, tonight’s lows will be mild in the mid to upper 50s.

More warmth and more clouds arrive Friday with low to middle 70s.

Over the weekend, changes arrive. Expect clouds and afternoon drizzle Saturday. Saturday night, rain moves in, possibly affecting Bedlam in Norman. Overnight, rain continues into Sunday morning with a rumble of thunder also possible. Temperatures will go from the upper 60s Saturday to the 50s Sunday and Monday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett