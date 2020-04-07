Near-Record Warmth Through Wednesday!

Get ready for a taste of late spring or early summer on Tuesday and Wednesday! Highs Tuesday will jump to the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 50s Wednesday morning and then soar to near 90 degrees, testing the record of 89 degrees (2011). A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Wednesday night and lows Thursday morning will drop to the 40s!

Our next system arrives at the end of the week with scattered showers and storms late Friday through Saturday. A strong cold front will sweep across the state on Easter and temperatures will drop to the 40s and 50s by late afternoon. Lows Monday morning will drop to the mid 30s and highs will only reach the 40s! Stay tuned for the latest.