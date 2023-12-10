Sunny skies from the weekend will last into the early part of the work week.

Look for light winds and clear skies Sunday night as lows head to the upper 20s. After a cool start, Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s, close to 60.

Clouds roll in Tuesday and will be with us all the way to next weekend. Along with the gray skies, rain will move into western Oklahoma Wednesday, and waves of showers will be found statewide through early Saturday of next weekend.

Along with the rain, temps will be cooler in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Some snow may mix into far western Oklahoma, especially Thursday and Friday with accumulations possible. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett