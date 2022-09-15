Our hot and dry pattern continues to worsen in Oklahoma.

Aside from a few storms in far northwest Oklahoma Thursday evening, the state looks to be dry for at least a week. Track the storms here.

In addition to the dry weather, hot temperatures will be found through next week at least. Highs may be warm, enough to threaten records Sunday through midweek next week.

REMEMBER – check the back seat! Kids and pets should never be left alone for any reason or any length of time.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett