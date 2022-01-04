Next Arctic Blast still on track for late Wednesday Night into Thursday!

Another Arctic Blast is on the way! Get prepared again for bitter cold temps and strong north winds to greet you starting late Wednesday Night. Before sunrise Thursday you can expect north winds 20 to 35 mph, with temp dropping into the teens from OKC north to 20s to the south. Wind chills will drop to near zero if not below zero across northern OK and probably just above zero in southern OK. Not much if any moisture with this system. A few areas of light snow / flurries across north and northeastern OK possible. The cold will last into Friday morning and then milder temps with south winds as we head into Saturday. There’s another front coming in Saturday Night into Sunday but not as strong. Stay tuned to the weather and take precautions for extreme cold. Don’t forget your pets!