Today will similar to yesterday with highs in the low 90s, sunshine and light northeasterly winds. Tonight will be clear, cool and calm in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be a few degrees less hot in the upper 80s. Highs will soar to the mid 90s Saturday ahead of a cold front. The cold front will spark storms in northwestern Oklahoma late Saturday and move into central Oklahoma Sunday morning. At this time, models only show isolated storms with low rain totals. A nice cool-down will follow in the upper 70s to lower 80s Sunday! The heat dome returns by Wednesday with highs soaring to the mid 90s through the weekend.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction