Our next cold front is already on the way! It will arrive from north to south during the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday.

As the front comes through, temps will fall and northerly winds will accelerate. With cloudy skies on Friday, temps will struggle just to get to the freezing point. What’s more, there may be some light snow during the day Friday and especially Friday night. Right now, accumulations look to be light, but we will watch it.

Saturday will be chilly with mid 40s for highs, bedlam will be played in the 30s!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett