Our next cold front coming in on Tuesday. There’s a decent risk for strong to severe thunderstorms along the cold front as it sweeps across central and eastern OK Tuesday afternoon / evening. This all depends on the exact timing of the front. Main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. However, you can never rule out tornadoes this time of year with strong fronts and unstable air. Please check back for details as the front gets closer. Jon Slater

