Our next major storm system will impact Oklahoma Wednesday into Thursday. This storm will bring lots of well needed moisture to our state. Expect rain, t’storms central and eastern OK with the rain changing to a wintry mix and then snow across northwestern and northern Oklahoma very late Wednesday night ending on Thursday. Usually when these big upper storm systems track right over central OK the heaviest snow occurs across northern OK and the most likely chance for severe t’storms is southeastern OK. This looks to be the case with this storm system. At this time a swath of 3 to 6 inches of snow seems possible across NW and N OK late Wednesday night into Thursday. Locally heavier amounts are possible across north central OK northeast into E KS and W MO. There will likely be sharp cutoff south into central OK. This all depends on the track so this forecast could change as new data comes in. Stay tuned.

