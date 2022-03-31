Today will be sunny, breezy and cool with highs near 60. Tonight will be clear and cold in the mid 30s. Clouds increase tomorrow with warmer highs near 70. Winds increase to 20 mph out of the southeast. An isolated shower or storm is possible but the better chance will be Thursday evening through early Friday. No severe weather is expected with rain totals around .25″. The 70s return this weekend with increasing clouds and winds by Sunday. Our next storm system arrives Monday, bringing showers, storms and more promising rain totals through early Tuesday. Stay tuned!

