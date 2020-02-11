Alert
Next storm system brings rain and wet snow to portions of the state. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for northwestern Oklahoma!

A strong storm system over the southern Rockies will make a move across Oklahoma Tuesday Night into Wednesday with widespread precipitation.  It looks like a cold rain central, southern and eastern OK with wet snow likely across portions of western, northwestern and north central OK.

Snow accumulation of around 1 to 3 inches seems likely in a narrow band from the TX Panhandle northeast across western, northwestern into north central OK.  It’s possible there could be a few locally higher amounts especially across north central OK.

Temperatures will be near the freezing point so most of the snow accumulation expected on grassy areas but some slick roads or even snow packed roads not out of the question where heavier bands develop.

In and around OKC and points south and east mostly rain with wet roads as temperatures will remain above freezing.

All precipitation will gradually end from west to east Wednesday afternoon  / evening as the storm system tracks east northeast away from Oklahoma.

On the back side of storm system cold arctic air is diving south in the wake of the storm system on gusty north winds.  So temperatures will turn much colder Wednesday Night as skies clear.  You can expect dry but colder weather Thursday and Friday and then a big warm up as we head into this next weekend!

Please stay tuned to the very latest on this storm system and make sure you check back in for updates!

Jon Slater

