Next storm system is diving south into Texas and too far south for Oklahoma winter storm. Texas not so lucky!

This next storm system dives south of Oklahoma. It’s too far south for a major winter storm in Oklahoma. Texas, not so lucky! However, portions of Oklahoma will get some snow Saturday night and Sunday. The most likely area for snow is far western and northwestern OK and the Panhandles and then possibly some very light snow / flurries across southern and southeastern OK ending Sunday night into Monday morning. As you can see Eastern New Mexico and Western / Central TX is going to get the brunt of this winter storm with heavy snow! Jon Slater
