Next storm system is diving south into Texas and too far south for Oklahoma winter storm. Texas not so lucky!

Weather
This next storm system dives south of Oklahoma. It’s too far south for a major winter storm in Oklahoma. Texas, not so lucky!  However, portions of Oklahoma will get some snow Saturday night and Sunday.  The most likely area for snow is far western and northwestern OK and the Panhandles and then possibly some very light snow / flurries across southern and southeastern OK ending Sunday night into Monday morning.  As you can see Eastern New Mexico and Western / Central TX is going to get the brunt of this winter storm with heavy snow!  Jon Slater

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

43° / 31°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 43° 31°

Sunday

42° / 29°
Flurries
Flurries 20% 42° 29°

Monday

49° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 49° 30°

Tuesday

54° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 32°

Wednesday

59° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 59° 39°

Thursday

62° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 62° 40°

Friday

55° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 55° 34°

