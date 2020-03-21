Good Saturday folks. After a cold frosty start, with much of northern and central OK below freezing Saturday Morning, temps are now warming into the 40s and 50s with increasing clouds. Our next system coming in tonight brings more rain to Oklahoma. However, it’s just rain! No severe weather or heavy rainfall expected.

Light to moderate rain Saturday Night should end quickly from west to east Sunday Morning. Temps will stay way above freezing tonight so just a cold rain in the forecast into early Sunday Morning.

I posted the rainfall potential forecast map for Oklahoma Saturday into Sunday. As you can see, not a huge rain maker but light to moderate amounts are likely across the state!

Skies will clear from west to east Sunday afternoon with more sunshine and milder temps in western OK. Clouds may linger and be harder to break up in central and especially eastern OK Sunday afternoon. If clouds hold to the east temps will stay mostly in the 50s. In central OK some clearing should allow temps to warm into the 60s Sunday Afternoon.

The fast track jet stream continues with another fast moving system coming in late Monday into early Tuesday. Once again showers and t’storms back in the forecast early next week with some potential for severe t’storms Monday depending on how everything plays out. Right now it’s a Slight Risk but too early to call this far out IMO.

Stay tuned to the weather folks! Jon Slater