Thankfully, we have a few more chances for rain on the way!

Wednesday night, look for an increase in clouds with lows in the low to middle 30s. A few showers will be found southwest.

Thursday will be sunny, but cool with highs in the low 60s.

Our next chance for rain and thunder will roll in Friday evening with a better chance for heavier rainfall totals Sunday afternoon into most of the day Monday!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett