OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Here’s the latest snowfall forecast from Euro computer model. Still looks like a solid 1-2 inches of snow northern into all of central OK starting after 2 AM late Thursday Night ending by early Friday afternoon.



For you folks in southern OKlahoma it starts as a wintry mix and then changes to light snow with lower snowfall accumulation.



There could be locally higher snowfall amounts up around 3 inches where heaviest bands set up in central and northern OK. Along with hazardous and snow packed roads you can expect temperatures in the 20s, gusty north winds and this will produce wind chills in the single digits! The storm system moves out late Friday with improving weather conditions.