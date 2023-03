After a cold start this morning, today will be nice.

I’m tracking partly cloudy skies, breezy north winds and highs in the upper-50’s to low-60’s.

Clear and cold tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the 30’s with wind chills in the 20’s.

Sunny with highs in the 50’s and 60’s the next few days.

Next chance of rain and storms moves in on Thursday.