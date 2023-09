After a nice calm and quiet night Sunday, Monday will be warmer with breezy southwest winds and highs near 90. Expect lots of sunshine.

Tuesday will start with a few showers, then some midday clearing. As a disturbance comes in Tuesday afternoon and evening, a few strong to locally severe storms will be possible with high winds and hail.

Another chance of strong to severe storms will roll around Thursday and Friday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett