We’ll see clearing skies this afternoon.

Highs for Easter will be in the mid-to-upper 60’s to low-70’s.

Winds will be breezy, but not as windy as the past few days.

We’ll see a chilly start Monday morning with sub-freezing wind chills across the state.

The next chance of storms move in Tuesday afternoon.

The severe threat will be elevated with large hail, damaging winds and a low tornado threat.