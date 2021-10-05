Nice, Fall Weather Continues

Today will be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s and a light northeast breeze. Lows will drop to the low 50s with light winds and clear skies. Tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 70s and a light northeast wind. Isolated showers and storms will develop in northeastern Oklahoma. A big warming trend will follow with highs climbing to near 90 Saturday with a strong south wind. A cold front moves through Sunday with low rain chances. Rain chances increase Monday and Tuesday.