After this week’s cold front, our temperatures are recovering nicely!

Look for an increase in clouds Friday night with the chance for a few sprinkles, especially west of I35.

Clouds will break Saturday afternoon with highs Saturday and Sunday in the lower 60s.

60s will warm to low 70s by the end of the upcoming work week. A pattern change next weekend (about 8 days down the road) will bring a chance for much needed rain!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett