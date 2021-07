If you like the amazing weather we’ve had the past few days, then you will LOVE my forecast for today too.

We’ll see sunny skies with highs in the upper-80’s and low 90’s this afternoon.

We will see highs back in the 90’s Thursday and Friday.

The weekend still looks good, but as we head into next week… it looks like the heat dome will move in and bring the hottest weather of the year.

-Damien