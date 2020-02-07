Nice Saturday, Cold Front Sunday

A WINTER STORM WARNING AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES UNTIL 6 PM. The heaviest snow and sleet will happen this morning. There will be a lull around noon before another band of snow moves into central and southern Oklahoma this afternoon. Temperatures will stay below freezing and roads conditions will worsen. A final band of snow or flurries will be possible this evening before we dry out.

Temperatures will drop to the mid teens tonight resulting in snow packed roads turning into ice! Sunshine returns tomorrow helping melt snow. Highs will remain cold in the mid to upper 30s.