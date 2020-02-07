Friday afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the upper 40s, light northwesterly winds and mostly sunny skies. Clouds return tonight with lows in the upper 20s and wind chills in the teens. Saturday will be beautiful with warmer highs in the mid 50s, mostly sunny skies and a south breeze. Sunday’s forecast depends on the timing of the front. If the front moves through mid-day as expected, then temperatures will only reach the low 50s before falling to the 40s in the afternoon. There’s a chance that highs will climb to the 60s if the front slows down. Widely scattered light rain showers will move across the state. Our next big storm system arrives Wednesday bringing a good opportunity for rain. There is a chance for winter weather in northwestern Oklahoma. Stay tuned for the latest!
Nice Saturday, Cold Front Sunday
4Warn Forecast
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity