Watch Now
KFOR Morning Show

Nice Saturday, Cold Front Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the upper 40s, light northwesterly winds and mostly sunny skies.  Clouds return tonight with lows in the upper 20s and wind chills in the teens. Saturday will be beautiful with warmer highs in the mid 50s, mostly sunny skies and a south breeze.  Sunday’s forecast depends on the timing of the front.  If the front moves through mid-day as expected, then temperatures will only reach the low 50s before falling to the 40s in the afternoon. There’s a chance that highs will climb to the 60s if the front slows down. Widely scattered light rain showers will move across the state.  Our next big storm system arrives Wednesday bringing a good opportunity for rain. There is a chance for winter weather in northwestern Oklahoma. Stay tuned for the latest!

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

49° / 25°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 49° 25°

Saturday

54° / 27°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 54° 27°

Sunday

52° / 45°
Showers
Showers 40% 52° 45°

Monday

41° / 32°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 20% 41° 32°

Tuesday

43° / 34°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 43° 34°

Wednesday

41° / 36°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 41° 36°

Thursday

45° / 36°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 45° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

34°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
34°

36°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

39°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

41°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

44°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

47°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

49°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

45°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

43°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

40°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

38°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

36°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter