Sunday morning will be cold with lows in the mid 20s under clear skies. Wind chills could dip to the teens. Sunday will be seasonal in the low 50s with a westerly breeze and sunny skies. Temperatures slowly warm early next week ahead of our next storm system. Rain is is finally in the forecast! A slow moving upper level low will track across the region Wednesday through early Saturday, bringing beneficial rain and some winter weather (west). Stay tuned for the latest!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction