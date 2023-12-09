Sunday morning will be cold with lows in the mid 20s under clear skies. Wind chills could dip to the teens. Sunday will be seasonal in the low 50s with a westerly breeze and sunny skies. Temperatures slowly warm early next week ahead of our next storm system. Rain is is finally in the forecast! A slow moving upper level low will track across the region Wednesday through early Saturday, bringing beneficial rain and some winter weather (west). Stay tuned for the latest!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now