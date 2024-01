Nice weather this weekend. Highs Saturday will climb into the mid-to-upper 40’s and low-50’s.

Lows tonight will dip into the 20’s with wind chills in the teens.

Partly cloudy and mild Sunday. Highs will climb into the 50’s with strong winds.

Rain moves into the forecast Monday. There will be a chance of snow across Northern Oklahoma.

The BIG change in the forecast looks like it will develop and move into Oklahoma late next week around Friday.

Stay-tuned.