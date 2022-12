After a cold start Saturday morning, we will see great weather this weekend.

Saturday will be sunny, breezy and mild. Highs will be in the upper-40’s to low-50’s.

After another cold start Sunday morning, Sunday will be cloudy, breezy and mild.

BIG changes move in early Thursday. A strong cold front will bring SUB-ZERO wind chills.

There will even be a chance of some snow as we head into Christmas.