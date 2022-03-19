If you like sunny skies and highs in the 70’s, then you will LOVE my forecast this weekend.

After a chilly start, we’ll see warm and sunny weather Saturday.

Highs across the state will be in the upper-60’s to low-70’s.

Sunday will be sunny, warm and WINDY.

Highs Sunday will be in the upper-70’s to low 80’s with southerly winds gusting over 30-40 mph, so Fire Danger will be elevated.

Starting Monday, we will see showers, storms and severe weather back in the forecast.

The storms will stick around through Wednesday, but we’ll see rebounding weather heading into next week.