After a mild start, I’m tracking sunny, breezy and hot weather today.

Highs Saturday afternoon will climb into the 90’s with mostly sunny skies.

Storms possible across Western and Northwestern Oklahoma tonight.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-60’s.

Partly cloudy, muggy and hot Sunday. Highs will climb into the 90’s Sunday afternoon.

Good rain moves in on Monday. Bring cooler and wetter conditions as the State Fair starts.