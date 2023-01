After a mild start, Saturday will be cloudy, windy and warm.

Highs this afternoon will be in the upper-50’s to low-60’s.

Strong winds today with southerly gusts from 20-30+ mph.

A STRONG Arctic Cold Front moves in tonight.

Highs for the next few days following will only be in the 20’s!!!

There will be a chance of freezing rain, snow and ICE from Monday – Thursday.