OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a chilly start, we’ll see AMAZING weather today.

We’ll have sunny skies and highs today in the upper-60’s and low-70’s.

We’ll see breezy winds with southerly gusts over 30 mph, so Fire Danger will be elevated this afternoon.

After the great weather today, BIG Changes move in this week.

There will be a chance of severe weather late Monday and early Tuesday, mainly in Southeastern Oklahoma.

Large hail, damaging winds and flooding rainfall possible.

There is also a chance of Winter weather with snow and ice possible Wednesday and Thursday.

This will be an evolving forecast, so stay-tuned for the latest.