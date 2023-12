After another cold start this morning, I’m tracking great weather today.

Highs Saturday will climb into the upper-50’s to low-60’s with sunny skies and light winds.

A cold front tonight will bring colder weather as we head into the new year.

Highs Sunday will struggle to make it into the mid-40’s.

Temperatures for New Year will be in the 20’s with wind chills in the teens.

The forecast looks dry as we head into next week.