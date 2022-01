After a cold start, we’ll see the warmest weather of the week today.

We’ll see sunny skies with highs in the 60’s today.

It will be cloudy and windy Friday with highs in the 50’s.

A STRONG cold front sweeps through the state Saturday. We’ll see SINGLE-DIGIT wind chills Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

We’ll even see a chance of snow for Central, Eastern and Northeastern Oklahoma.