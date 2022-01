If you like sunny skies and highs in the 60’s, then you will LOVE my forecast today.

We’ll see breezy winds with southerly gusts over 20 mph, but enjoy the mild weather because…

A strong cold front will move through Wednesday morning. We’ll see cloudy skies with highs Wednesday in the upper-30’s to low-40’s.

We could see sub-zero wind chills Thursday morning and snow chances across Western Oklahoma.

We’ll see a rebounding forecast for the weekend, so Saturday and Sunday still look good.