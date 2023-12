After a cold start we will see sunny skies and nice weather today.

Highs will climb into the 50’s with breezy north winds from 10-20 mph.

Clear and cold again tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the 30’s with wind chills in the 20’s.

Cloudy and windy the next few days with highs in the 50’s and 60’s.

Next chance of rain moves in on Thursday.

Christmas looks mild and rainy. Possibly record-breaking rainfall.

Stay-tuned.