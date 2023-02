OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a cold start, today will be nice.

It will be sunny, windy and warm today.

Highs this afternoon will climb into the 60’s and 70’s with strong south winds gusting over 30 mph.

Clear and cold tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the low 30’s with wind chills in the teens.

Rain moves in late Monday and early Tuesday.

Some snow in NW Oklahoma late Wednesday.