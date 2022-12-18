After a cold start, we will see great weather today.

I’m tracking cloudy skies, mild and windy weather today. Highs will be in the upper-40’s to low-50’s.

Some mist, drizzle and fog tonight with lows in the 30’s.

Cloudy and mild to start next week… BUT the coldest weather of the year moves in Thursday.

DANGEROUS COLD Thursday and Friday. Wind Chills could dip as low as -30° for some parts of the state.

PLEASE make sure your pets are protected as we head into the weekend.

Some snow possible across Northern Oklahoma Thursday as well. Stay-tuned.