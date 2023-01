After a chilly start Sunday morning, we will see very warm weather today.

Afternoon highs will be a mix of 60’s and even some 70’s with cloudy skies and breezy winds.

Mild and cloudy tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the upper-40’s and low-50’s.

Showers and storms (some severe) will develop Monday afternoon, mainly across Eastern Oklahoma.

Large hail, heavy rain and a low tornado threat will be the main risks.