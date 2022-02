After a cold start this morning, we’ll see sunny skies with highs today in the mid-50’s.

Clear and cold tonight with overnight lows near freezing.

Sunny and warm early next week with highs in the 60’s.

Storms move in Wednesday. Some severe weather (large hail, damaging winds) possible for Central and Eastern Oklahoma.

A strong cold front will bring a chance of snow on Thursday for Central Oklahoma.

The forecast will change, so stay-tuned for updates.