Wednesday and Thursday will be beautiful with sunshine and lighter winds. Highs Wednesday will climb to the upper 50s under sunny skies. Lows will drop to the mid 30s tonight under clear skies. Thanksgiving will be the best day of the week with above average highs in the mid 60s, a south breeze and gradually increasing clouds. Friday will be cooler in the upper 40s with a strong north wind and mostly sunny skies.

A powerful storm system arrives this weekend. A winter mix could move into western Oklahoma by early Saturday. Snow will develop in northwestern Oklahoma throughout the day. Cold rain could move into central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon. Rain, sleet and snow is likely Saturday night through early Sunday. There is a narrow window of opportunity for the OKC Metro to see heavy, wet snowflakes Sunday morning. Next week will stay mainly cool and dry. Stay tuned for the latest!