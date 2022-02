Monday will be nice with seasonal highs in the mid 50s, sunshine and a light westerly wind. Lows will drop to the upper 20s under starry skies. Tomorrow will be sunny, mild and breezy with highs in the mid 60s! A front arrives late in the day. Fire danger will be high. A stronger front arrives at the end of the week, bringing a 20-degree cool-down Saturday.

