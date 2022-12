I’m tracking mild weather for the next few days.

Cloudy, windy and mild tonight. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40’s with wind chills near freezing.

Cloudy, windy and mild tomorrow. Highs Thursday will make it into the mid-60’s again.

A cold front moves in late tomorrow, dropping highs on Friday into the low 50’s.

But we’ll rebound with great weather for the weekend.

Next chance of rain will be Monday.