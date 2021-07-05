Nice Weather Continues This Week

Monday will be as pleasant as the weekend with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. An isolated storm is possible in western Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the upper 60s tonight with an isolated shower. Highs tomorrow will climb to the upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a breezy southeast wind. A pop-up storm is possible. A cold front will try to move through Wednesday, sparking widely scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will stay 5 to 10 degrees below our normal high in the low 90s – through next week!