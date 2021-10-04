Nice Weather Continues

Monday will be warm, sunny and pleasant with a light north wind. Tonight will be clear, cool and calm with lows in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler in the upper 70s with sunshine and a northeast wind. Wednesday will be cooler in the mid 70s and then a warming trend begins. Temperatures will soar to near 90 this weekend with a strong south wind.

A cold front sweeps across the state Sunday night, bringing our next chance for showers and storms. Slightly cooler air will follow on Monday.