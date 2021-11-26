Nice Weather for Bedlam and Small Business Saturday

Friday will be slightly warmer in the low 60s under sunny skies. Winds will increase out of the southwest to 15 mph. Tonight will not be as cold, with lows in the mid 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s. Saturday will be warm and breezy with highs nearing 70 degrees! A few showers are possible in southern Oklahoma as a system moves across Texas. A dry, cold front will sweep across the state late Saturday. Bedlam and Small Business Saturday will be pleasant. Sunday will be slightly cooler but seasonal in the upper 50s with a north breeze.

Temperatures will stay well above normal next week with a few days in the 70s! Long-range models suggest a storm system could bring rain chances and a big cool-down for the first weekend of December.