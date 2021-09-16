Nice Weather for Opening Day of the Great State Fair

Thursday will be warmer with a high near 90 under mostly sunny skies. Lows will drop to the mid 60s tonight. Highs tomorrow will climb to the low 90s under sunny skies. Strong storms are possible in northwestern Oklahoma Friday evening. The storms will drop south across western Oklahoma overnight. This weekend will be sunny and warm with highs near 90.

A powerful fall front arrives Tuesday with falling temperatures and isolated showers and storms. The better rain chance will stay in eastern Oklahoma. Cooler air will follow, appropriately for the start of Fall, Wednesday. Highs will drop to the 70s and lows will dip to the 50s.