Nice weather for your Sunday but a weather pattern change by the end of this week could mean rain!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Good morning! A weather pattern change gradually takes shape later this week. We go back into southwest jet stream flow and eventually rain chances increase by later this week and next weekend. Right now, temps look mild enough to keep precipitation mostly rain and not snow or ice.  Watching this closely!  Here’s a look at the jet stream flow as we go into this next weekend.  It’s the upper level wind flow where jets fly! Jon Slater

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

52° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 34°

Monday

58° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 58° 33°

Tuesday

48° / 31°
Cloudy
Cloudy 3% 48° 31°

Wednesday

48° / 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 48° 34°

Thursday

56° / 33°
Showers
Showers 50% 56° 33°

Friday

49° / 32°
AM Showers
AM Showers 0% 49° 32°

Saturday

48° / 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 48° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

46°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

47°

6 PM
Clear
0%
47°

44°

7 PM
Clear
0%
44°

41°

8 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

9 PM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

10 PM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

11 PM
Clear
1%
37°

36°

12 AM
Clear
1%
36°

35°

1 AM
Clear
1%
35°

35°

2 AM
Clear
1%
35°

35°

3 AM
Clear
1%
35°

35°

4 AM
Clear
1%
35°

35°

5 AM
Clear
1%
35°

35°

6 AM
Clear
1%
35°

36°

7 AM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
36°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

