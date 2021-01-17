Good morning! A weather pattern change gradually takes shape later this week. We go back into southwest jet stream flow and eventually rain chances increase by later this week and next weekend. Right now, temps look mild enough to keep precipitation mostly rain and not snow or ice. Watching this closely! Here’s a look at the jet stream flow as we go into this next weekend. It’s the upper level wind flow where jets fly! Jon Slater
Nice weather for your Sunday but a weather pattern change by the end of this week could mean rain!
