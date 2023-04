After a chilly start, we will see great weather today.

Sunny, warm and breezy this afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Clear and chilly early Sunday. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-40’s.

Sunny, breezy and mild on Easter. Some storms possible across Northwestern Oklahoma.

Storms move into Central Oklahoma and the OKC Metro after sunset.

More storms possible on Monday, but calm weather after that.