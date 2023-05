Nice weather this weekend!

Cloudy, mild and muggy Saturday.

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-70’s with light winds.

Cloudy, muggy and cool tonight. Lows Sunday morning will drop into the 50’s.

Cloudy and muggy Sunday. Highs will climb into the mid-70’s again.

No rain chances this weekend except for the Panhandle.

Next chance of rain and storms move in on Monday.