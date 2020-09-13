Nice weather to stay, hazy skies about to leave

Smoke from devastating wildfires out west has been transported across the country, affecting Oklahoma this weekend, but expect skies to clear the next few days.

Sunday night, look for mostly clear skies and light wind. Some isolated foggy spots may be found in northern Oklahoma. Lows will be around 60.

Gorgeous weather will continue Monday and Tuesday with temps from 80 to the lower 80s.

There will be a very slight rain chance Wednesday, with better rain chances Thursday along and east of I35. Aside from midweek central and eastern showers, much of Oklahoma remains dry until the following week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett